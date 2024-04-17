Dr Qibla Ayaz steps down as CII chairman

ISLAMABAD – Dr Qibla Ayaz, the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), on Wednesday bid a formal farewell as he concluded his distinguished three-year tenure.
During a ceremony attended by the administrative and research staff of the Council, Dr Qibla reminisced about the significant issues and challenges encountered during his leadership.
His departure aligns with the completion of the terms for 12 members of the Council, signifying a notable transition in the leadership of the CII.
The following members, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Maulana Dr. Abul Hasan Muhammad Shah Al-Azhari, Maulana Sahibzada Junaid Amin, Allama Dr. Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Sahibzada Muhammad Hasan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Dr. Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Dr. Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, and Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, have completed their respective tenures.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.15
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.25
|347.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|911.26
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|58.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|166.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.