Dr Qibla Ayaz steps down as CII chairman

ISLAMABAD – Dr Qibla Ayaz, the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), on Wednesday bid a formal farewell as he concluded his distinguished three-year tenure.

During a ceremony attended by the administrative and research staff of the Council, Dr Qibla reminisced about the significant issues and challenges encountered during his leadership.

His departure aligns with the completion of the terms for 12 members of the Council, signifying a notable transition in the leadership of the CII.

The following members, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Maulana Dr. Abul Hasan Muhammad Shah Al-Azhari, Maulana Sahibzada Junaid Amin, Allama Dr. Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Sahibzada Muhammad Hasan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Dr. Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Dr. Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, and Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, have completed their respective tenures.