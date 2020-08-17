ECP launches online Complaint Management System
05:55 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
ECP launches online Complaint Management System
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to launch an online Complaint Management System (CMS) for general public and all other stakeholders for submission of complaints and grievances.

Keeping in view the digital requirements of modern era, a demonstration of CMS was given in Islamabad today [Monday] to Chief the Election Commissioner.

It was informed that this system will reduce the gap between ECP and its stakeholders by providing them easy opportunity to redressal of their complaints electronically.

This will speed up the complaint resolution process and increase the overall efficiency of complaint resolution process. Using this system, a complainant can keep track of his complaint till its resolution.

The Chief Election Commissioner directed to make the CMS more efficient and robust.

