ECP launches online Complaint Management System
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to launch an online Complaint Management System (CMS) for general public and all other stakeholders for submission of complaints and grievances.
Keeping in view the digital requirements of modern era, a demonstration of CMS was given in Islamabad today [Monday] to Chief the Election Commissioner.
It was informed that this system will reduce the gap between ECP and its stakeholders by providing them easy opportunity to redressal of their complaints electronically.
This will speed up the complaint resolution process and increase the overall efficiency of complaint resolution process. Using this system, a complainant can keep track of his complaint till its resolution.
The Chief Election Commissioner directed to make the CMS more efficient and robust.
- ‘Good news’ for Pakistani O/A level students as England takes ...02:14 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces Southampton match to end ...01:02 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
-
- Man detained for 100th traffic violations in Lahore09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
-
- Here’s how Pakistani celebs dressed up to celebrate 14th August11:42 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
- Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with ...06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020