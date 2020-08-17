Indian army kills another two Kashmiris
Share
SRINAGAR – Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of the occupied Himalayan region, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.
The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police in Kreeri area of the north Kashmir’s district. One of the martyred youth has been identified as Anayatullah, a resident of Pattan.
Earlier, two personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force and a special police officer of Indian police were killed in an attack in the same area.
- ‘Good news’ for Pakistani O/A level students as England takes ...02:14 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces Southampton match to end ...01:02 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
-
- Man detained for 100th traffic violations in Lahore09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
-
- Here’s how Pakistani celebs dressed up to celebrate 14th August11:42 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
- Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with ...06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020