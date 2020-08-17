Indian army kills another two Kashmiris

SRINAGAR – Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of the occupied Himalayan region, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police in Kreeri area of the north Kashmir’s district. One of the martyred youth has been identified as Anayatullah, a resident of Pattan.

Earlier, two personnel of Indian Central Reserve Police Force and a special police officer of Indian police were killed in an attack in the same area.