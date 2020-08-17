PM Imran saved Rs2,344b of poor people in two years, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD - Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved 2344 billion rupees of the poor people so far, through his strategy and efforts in two years.

In a tweet (Sunday), the minister that this amount is more than the three year developmental budget of Pakistan.

وزیراعظم عمران خان 2 سال میں اب تک غریب عوام کے 2344 ارب روپے اپنی حکمت عملی اور کوشش سے بچائیں ہے یہ رقم پاکستان کے تین سال کے ڈیولپمنٹ بجٹ سے زیادہ ہے



ریکوڈک 7 ارب ڈالر =1100 ارب روپے

کارکے 1.5 ارب ڈالر = 240 ارب روپے

جی آئی ڈی سی 400 ارب

آئی پی پی 604 ارب — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) August 16, 2020

While mentioning details of the savings, Shibli Faraz said that the amount includes Reko Diq 1100 billion rupees, Karkay 240 billion rupees, Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) 400 billion rupees and IPP 604 billion rupees.