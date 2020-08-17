PM Imran saved Rs2,344b of poor people in two years, says Shibli
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved 2344 billion rupees of the poor people so far, through his strategy and efforts in two years.
In a tweet (Sunday), the minister that this amount is more than the three year developmental budget of Pakistan.
وزیراعظم عمران خان 2 سال میں اب تک غریب عوام کے 2344 ارب روپے اپنی حکمت عملی اور کوشش سے بچائیں ہے یہ رقم پاکستان کے تین سال کے ڈیولپمنٹ بجٹ سے زیادہ ہے— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) August 16, 2020
ریکوڈک 7 ارب ڈالر =1100 ارب روپے
کارکے 1.5 ارب ڈالر = 240 ارب روپے
جی آئی ڈی سی 400 ارب
آئی پی پی 604 ارب
While mentioning details of the savings, Shibli Faraz said that the amount includes Reko Diq 1100 billion rupees, Karkay 240 billion rupees, Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) 400 billion rupees and IPP 604 billion rupees.
- FM Qureshi calls for resolving residual issues to start intra-Afghan ...10:03 AM | 17 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran saved Rs2,344b of poor people in two years, says Shibli09:22 AM | 17 Aug, 2020
-
- Zardari appears before Accountability Court today in Toshakhana ...08:25 AM | 17 Aug, 2020
-
- Here’s how Pakistani celebs dressed up to celebrate 14th August11:42 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
- Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with ...06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020