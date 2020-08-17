PM Imran saved Rs2,344b of poor people in two years, says Shibli
09:22 AM | 17 Aug, 2020
PM Imran saved Rs2,344b of poor people in two years, says Shibli
ISLAMABAD - Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved 2344 billion rupees of the poor people so far, through his strategy and efforts in two years.

In a tweet (Sunday), the minister that this amount is more than the three year developmental budget of Pakistan.

While mentioning details of the savings, Shibli Faraz said that the amount includes Reko Diq 1100 billion rupees, Karkay 240 billion rupees, Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) 400 billion rupees and IPP 604 billion rupees.

