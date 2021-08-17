Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 August 2021
08:52 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 107,600 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,250 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 84,562 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,290.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Karachi
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Quetta
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Attock
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Multan
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 107,600
|PKR 1,460
- FM Qureshi, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation, ...10:17 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:31 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,221 cases, 95 deaths in last 24 hours09:25 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 August 202108:52 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- UNSC calls for united, inclusive govt in Afghanistan01:07 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
‘The legend’ – Rahat presents heartfelt tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on death ...
08:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah ‘scares’ netizens with her new photos04:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Why Mathira deleted her photos from Instagram?05:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021