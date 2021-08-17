Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 August 2021
08:52 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 August 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 107,600 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,250 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 84,562 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,290.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Karachi PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Islamabad PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Peshawar PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Quetta PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Sialkot PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Attock PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Gujranwala PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Jehlum PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Multan PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Bahawalpur PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Gujrat PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Nawabshah PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Chakwal PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Hyderabad PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Nowshehra PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Sargodha PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Faisalabad PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460
Mirpur PKR 107,600 PKR 1,460

