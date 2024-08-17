Monsoon rains set to lash Karachi from today; authorities on alert

Pakistan Met Office has forecasted another spell of rains for Karachi and surrounding regions from today amid low pressure in lower tropospheric level.
In its advisory, Met Office said a new wave of monsoon rains in Karachi is starting from Saturday evening, and the city will see scattered light to heavy rainfall over the weekend.
The weather office mentioned that different parts of port city of Karachi would begin receiving rain this evening, with the current monsoon system expected to persist for 3 days.
The mercury of port city reached minimum of 28°C, while the maximum could rise to 32°C. Winds are moving at a speed of 10kmph, and humidity stands at 77pc.
Met Office also predicted rain, accompanied by wind and thunderstorms in several districts of Sindh. These include Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Jacobabad.
Monsoon winds would begin entering lower Sindh from August 16, likely resulting in rainfall in Karachi between August 17 and 19. He said moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected, with heavy rain possible in some areas.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
