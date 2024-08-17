Search

Monsoon rains set to lash Karachi from today; authorities on alert

10:56 AM | 17 Aug, 2024
Pakistan Met Office has forecasted another spell of rains for Karachi and surrounding regions from today amid low pressure in lower tropospheric level.

In its advisory, Met Office said a new wave of monsoon rains in Karachi is starting from Saturday evening, and the city will see scattered light to heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The weather office mentioned that different parts of port city of Karachi would begin receiving rain this evening, with the current monsoon system expected to persist for 3 days.

The mercury of port city reached minimum of 28°C, while the maximum could rise to 32°C. Winds are moving at a speed of 10kmph, and humidity stands at 77pc.

Met Office also predicted rain, accompanied by wind and thunderstorms in several districts of Sindh. These include Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Jacobabad.

Monsoon winds would begin entering lower Sindh from August 16, likely resulting in rainfall in Karachi between August 17 and 19. He said moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected, with heavy rain possible in some areas.

