Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain are getting married on December 28th
The festivities will begin from December 25 lasting till December 28, 2019.
KARACHI - Pakistan's most talked-about couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have officially revealed wedding dates on their social media accounts. The love-birds are going to tie the knot on 28th December 2019.
The festivities will start from December 25 and continue till December 28. The wedding will reportedly be an intimate affair with only friends and family in attendance going to be held in Karachi.
Both the TV stars have shared a cute wedding invitation post on their Instagram account on Tuesday and the posts have received lots of love and wishes by the fellow celebrities including Nadia Hussain , Minal Khan, Uzair Jaswal and many fans.
Earlier in June, during an Instagram question and answer session, Hussain had hinted that the couple may get married in 2019. At the 18th edition of the Lux Style Awards, Hussain went down on one knee and popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Aziz. They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti.
Here, wishing a blessed life ahead to the couple.
