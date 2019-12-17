UNSC meets today to discuss escalating situation in IOK at China’s request
Share
NEW YORK - United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The council will meet, at China’s request for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by China , after India removed the decades-old autonomy the area enjoyed under Indian constitution.
In a letter to Security Council on 12th of this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.
China’s UN mission wrote in a note to council members, in view of the seriousness of the situation, China would request a briefing of the Council on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of mostly Muslim Kashmir.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019