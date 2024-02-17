Pakistan Earthquake: Tremors felt in parts of KP, Azad Kashmir

A strong earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan in the wee hours of Saturday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said tremors were felt at 12:57 am while depth of earthquake was recorded at 190 kilometers.

Several regions in northwestern region including Swat, Dir, Neelum Valley also witnessed seismic activity.

Local residents in KP, and Azad Kashmir came out from their houses, seeking safety outdoors.

The earthquake has caused no casualtieis or major damage to infrastructure.