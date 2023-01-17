Search

Alizeh Shah leaves fans awestruck with new photos

Web Desk 04:35 PM | 17 Jan, 2023
Alizeh Shah leaves fans awestruck with new photos
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is a sweet concoction of effervescence and innocence with her god-gifted talent of acting and she keeps her fans updated with adorable and quirky videos.

This time around, the angel-faced beauty made sure to flaunt her look. Safe to say, her stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as she makes her admirers turn heads with her every move.

In her latest pictures, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman rocked her look in some zoomed-up portraits as she donned a red outfit. Needless to say, her sizzling pictures left fans' heartbeats racing.

"Things look beautiful if you forget what they can do ????," captioned the Ehd E Wafa actor.

On the work front, Shah was praised for his performance in ARY Digital’s new drama serial Taqdeer co-starring Sami Khan in lead roles.

