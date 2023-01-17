Alizeh Shah leaves fans awestruck with new photos

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is a sweet concoction of effervescence and innocence with her god-gifted talent of acting and she keeps her fans updated with adorable and quirky videos.
This time around, the angel-faced beauty made sure to flaunt her look. Safe to say, her stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as she makes her admirers turn heads with her every move.
In her latest pictures, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman rocked her look in some zoomed-up portraits as she donned a red outfit. Needless to say, her sizzling pictures left fans' heartbeats racing.
"Things look beautiful if you forget what they can do ????," captioned the Ehd E Wafa actor.
On the work front, Shah was praised for his performance in ARY Digital’s new drama serial Taqdeer co-starring Sami Khan in lead roles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268.5
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66
|66.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.74
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.76
|611.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.04
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.07
|750.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.29
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.67
|146.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.08
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
