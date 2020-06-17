Akhtar Mengal-led BNP ends coalition with ruling PTI
Share
Islamabad: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday suffered a setback in National Assembly as an ally, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), has parted ways with it over failing to implement accords with party.
Announcing withdrawal from government coalition at a session of the National Assembly, Mengal said that not a single point of the accord was implemented by the ruling PTI.
He added that they were ready to face even death if the demands made by the BNP-M in return of supporting the government were illegal and unconstitutional.
Presenting lists of persons, who went missing after signing the agreements with the PTI, before the Assembly, he said that two agreements were signed at the time of formation of the government in 2018 and later during presidential elections.
However, he clarified to stay in Parliament and vowed to continue highlighting the issues.
The BNP-M holds four seats in the NA and after its withdrawal from the alliance the PTI’s number has decreased to 180, a slim majority.
- China protests over US' Uyghur Rights Act12:21 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- COVID-19: 22 areas sealed in Rawalpindi till June 3010:53 AM | 18 Jun, 2020
- Gilgit-Baltistan presents budget for next FY 2020-21 today10:53 AM | 18 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan surpasses 158,000 cases of coronavirus – 3,093 confirmed ...09:15 AM | 18 Jun, 2020
- Shaan-e-Pakistan announces SEPMA Music Achievements 2020 to be Digital03:21 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- The 2021 Oscars are delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic01:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan TV legend Tariq Aziz passes away at 8401:22 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020