Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's jaw-dropping photos leave fans in awe

Burcu Kıratlı, also known as Gokce Hatun from the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is bold and beautiful who leaves her massive fan following gushing with her every avatar.

Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in Pakistani too in a short span of time.

This time around, Burcu left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned in a stunning floral dress. Needless to say, the shot was aesthetically pleasing and Burcu looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed.

The Turkish star has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.

Kıratlı rose to fame with the show that has made it to international top charts. Her stellar performance as Gokce Hatun is the reason why she is still remembered today by her epithet.