Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's jaw-dropping photos leave fans in awe
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's jaw-dropping photos leave fans in awe
Share

Burcu Kıratlı, also known as Gokce Hatun from the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is bold and beautiful who leaves her massive fan following gushing with her every avatar.

Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in Pakistani too in a short span of time.

This time around, Burcu left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned in a stunning floral dress. Needless to say, the shot was aesthetically pleasing and Burcu looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed.

The Turkish star has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.

Kıratlı rose to fame with the show that has made it to international top charts. Her stellar performance as Gokce Hatun is the reason why she is still remembered today by her epithet.

Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold ... 12:03 PM | 21 May, 2021

Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli has left her fans stunned with the new bold photos she uploaded on her social media ...

More From This Category
Famous YouTuber arrested for harassing women as a ...
03:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Kinza Hashmi believes marriage is not the sole ...
01:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Famous Saudi chain AlBAIK opens in Dubai
11:52 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
First trailer of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's ...
06:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Kubra Khan celebrates 28th birthday with friends
05:27 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Rosie Gabrielle says reckless tourists are ...
07:26 PM | 16 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Famous YouTuber arrested for harassing women as a prank
03:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr