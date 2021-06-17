Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's jaw-dropping photos leave fans in awe
Share
Burcu Kıratlı, also known as Gokce Hatun from the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is bold and beautiful who leaves her massive fan following gushing with her every avatar.
Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in Pakistani too in a short span of time.
This time around, Burcu left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned in a stunning floral dress. Needless to say, the shot was aesthetically pleasing and Burcu looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Turkish star has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.
Kıratlı rose to fame with the show that has made it to international top charts. Her stellar performance as Gokce Hatun is the reason why she is still remembered today by her epithet.
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold ... 12:03 PM | 21 May, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli has left her fans stunned with the new bold photos she uploaded on her social media ...
-
-
- Pay for Your Honda Car Instantly with HBL Mobile!02:45 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- State Bank limits free online transfers to Rs 25,000 per month02:35 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Transparent elections only possible through electronic voting: PM ...02:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
-
- Kinza Hashmi believes marriage is not the sole purpose of life01:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
-
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021