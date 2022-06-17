Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note as Aik Hai Nigar wins Best Asian Film award

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s gorgeous and super-talented actress Mahira Khan has created many milestones with her impeccable presentations of country’s first female Lieutenant-General Nigar Johar on the screen.

Aik Hai Nigar, which was a tele-film project of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), has garnered vast appreciation from audience.

By showcasing fine-tuned acting, the Sadqay Tumharay actor gained special place in the hearts of her fans and critics.

Khan has achieved another milestone as she has nominated in the Best Asian Actress category for her role in Aik Hai Nigar which won the Best Asian Film Award at Septimus Awards 2022 earlier this month.

She has penned a lengthy heartfelt note to pay tribute to those who were part of the much-admired project.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “This has been long over due.. there are so many people I need to thank and am grateful to, for this small labour of love we made - Aik Hai Nigar”.

“Starting with my Co producer Nina. Thank you for bringing this story to me, thank you for listening when I would disagree, thank you for teaching me the small ways a producer has to swallow their pride and look at the larger picture always. Bigger picture it is baby! InshAllah.”

She thanked writer Umera Ahmed, director Adnan Sarwar, Omar Daraz and others for what they did to make the award-winning tele-film.

“Abdullah Haris, you are a champ! Babar you made Nigar come alive, you were not just a make up artist you were everything. Fizza for recreating the era and looks. Anushay and seher thank you for managing what seemed like a Herculean task. My Ads Wajid and shuja… meray cheeetay!”

“Haroon! This song that you made me hear years ago, is what used to keep coming to mind everytime I thought of Nigar and Johar. Thank you for generously giving your precious songs to us. Abbas Ali khan, you turned raw beautiful songs into gold. Lala lurkh you gave it the old school magic we needed.”

Paying tribute to others, she thanked Bilal, who essayed the role of Johar, for trusting her.

“For being the person that you are! Your dost khana has your back, always,” she concluded.

In another Instagram post, she revealed that Aik Hai Nigar was the last project that her nani [grandmother] had seen.

“She watched it with full concentration… and in the end gave me a big smile and the cutest salute,” Mahira Khan said.

The Septimius Awards is an International Film Festival showcasing feature films, documentaries, shorts, animations, television series and screenplays. Its goal is to showcase independent films and projects from around the world and Grant Awards to the best nominees at our yearly festival.