Trailer of Shaan Shahid’s Zarrar is out now
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani film star Shaan Shahid has shared power-packed trailer of his upcoming film Zarrar.
The much anticipated film, which has also been directed by Shaan himself, features Kiran Malik, Nadeem Baig and Adnan Butt as main characters.
“One man’s war for the sake of truth,” Shaan captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Zarrar shows a quest of a patriotic man who loves his country and wants to rid it free from all those elements which facilitate and give rise to the idea of terrorism in Pakistan.
The release date of the film is yet to be announced.
Shaan Shahid roasts 'Khans of Bollywood' for ... 10:59 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistani filmstar Shaan Shahid has lashed out at the three Khans of the Bollywood for their silence ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Dollar hits above Rs208 as rupee continues to lose ground12:30 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
-
- South Africa launches probe against Pakistani diplomats over illegal ...11:25 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches special tourism police10:57 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
- 'Agnipath' - Trains set on fire as protests against Indian army’s ...10:28 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
- Mahira Khan pens heartfelt note as Aik Hai Nigar wins Best Asian Film ...09:18 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
-
- Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal release their masterpiece 'Ishq De Rang'08:08 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022