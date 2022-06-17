Trailer of Shaan Shahid’s Zarrar is out now 

LAHORE – Pakistani film star Shaan Shahid has shared power-packed trailer of his upcoming film Zarrar.

The much anticipated film, which has also been directed by Shaan himself, features Kiran Malik, Nadeem Baig and Adnan Butt as main characters.

“One man’s war for the sake of truth,” Shaan captioned the post.

Zarrar shows a quest of a patriotic man who loves his country and wants to rid it free from all those elements which facilitate and give rise to the idea of terrorism in Pakistan.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced.