Pml N Ex Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Arrested In Murder Case

RAWALPINDI –Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Chaudhry Tanveer has been arrested from Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench premises after his bail plea was dismissed.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan rejected Tanveer’s application for pre-arrest bail in connection with the murder case of Chaudhry Adnan. Following the court’s decision, law enforcement officials took him into custody.

Tanveer is named as an accused in the Chaudhry Adnan murder investigation, which is registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The arrest comes amid ongoing proceedings in the high-profile case, drawing significant public and political attention. Further legal developments are expected in the coming days.