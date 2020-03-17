Coronavirus scar: Pakistan FO suspends all walk-in Consular Service
01:34 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus scar: Pakistan FO suspends all walk-in Consular Service
ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office Tuesday announced to suspend all walk-in Consular Service, except attestation of power of attorney till April 3, joining government efforts to counter coronavirus spread in the country.

Aisha Farooqui, the FO spokesperson, announced it on her official Twitter handle, saying: “In order to take necessary precautions to deal with rising threat of #Covid19 @ForeignOfficePk  has decided to suspend all walk-in Consular Services from 18 March-3 April, except attestation of Power of Attorney. Afterward, decision will be reviewed”.

She said that facility of attestation would be continued through “courier companies i.e. Pakistan Post, Gerry’s, Leopard & TCS”.

The FO has also established a Special Cell for coordination on Covid19 to liaise with diplomatic corps “in Flag of Pakistan & with our Missions abroad”.

The country Monday recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 183, amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures as dozens of those are reported to be among those who had been held at a quarantine camp at the country's Taftan border crossing with Iran.

