Coronavirus: PHF postpones all hockey activities

LAHORE – In the light of WHO and Pakistan government directives regarding preventive measures to combat coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Hockey Federation has postponed all district and national level Tournaments/Activities of March and April 2020.

Training plans has been sent to players so that they could continue individual training in their home, said a spokesman of the PHF here on Tuesday.

“The plan includes details about physical training, hockey skills and diet, which has been communicated through Whatsapp and email. The team management including coaches, assistant coaches and physical trainers would be responsible to implement the training plan by keeping in touch with players regularly”, he said adding “ The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the players, officials and staff”.

He said the offices of The PHF have been urged to take precautionary measures and follow standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

In the meantime, the PHF has advised everyone in office to avoid shaking hands and make a safe distance while talking to each other.

WHO Precautions: