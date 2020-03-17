PSL 2020: Semi-finals to be played in Lahore today
PSL 2020: Semi-finals to be played in Lahore today
LAHORE - The semi-finals of the 5th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played in Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium today (Tuesday).

In the first semi-finals, Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi at 1400 hours, Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Karachi Kings will play against Lahore Qalandars at 1900 hrs (PST).  

The final of the tournament will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on tomorrow (Wednesday).

