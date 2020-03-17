PSL 2020: Semi-finals to be played in Lahore today
11:07 AM | 17 Mar, 2020
Share
LAHORE - The semi-finals of the 5th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played in Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium today (Tuesday).
In the first semi-finals, Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi at 1400 hours, Pakistan Standard Time (PST).
Karachi Kings will play against Lahore Qalandars at 1900 hrs (PST).
The final of the tournament will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on tomorrow (Wednesday).
- First suspected coronavirus patient dies in Lahore01:07 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Paragon society case: SC grants bail to Khawaja brothers12:47 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Coroanvirus epidemic: PM Imran urges rich countries to waive off ...12:44 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
-
- PSL 2020 postponed for indefinite period amid Coronavirus fear12:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment12:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus12:04 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Paris Hilton wants to live forever, says she's trying to 'invent ...11:54 AM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019