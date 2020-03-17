Paris Hilton wants to live forever, says she's trying to 'invent youth pill'

LOS ANGELES - As the fear of coronavirus grips the world, the thought of the end is undoubtedly hovering over many heads.

In the midst of that, American media personality Paris Hilton is looking for a way to evade — wait for it — death. Speaking to Britain’s Cosmopolitan magazine, Paris Hilton said that “Death scares me because I don't know what happens. I just don't want it to be nothing because that would be so boring.”

She went on to further say that she is trying to find a way that would let people escape death and reach immortality. “I'm trying to figure out a way - freezing myself or inventing the fountain of youth pill — so people could live forever, like that movie 'Death Becomes Her'.”

"I feel 21 forever. And I'm all-natural. I feel so lucky that my mum always told me to stay out of the sun. I feel lucky I haven't had to resort to what most people do in this town," she said.

Apart from that, she also spoke about stepping down from her role in the show The Simple Life and how the producers had put forth a question in front of her on who would be a fit for the show.

"My schedule is just so insane. I can't imagine leaving my life and going to the middle of nowhere and doing that again. Plus the show is so timeless and iconic, you can't remake that. They asked me who I would recommend if I didn't want to do it myself. (Who did I say?) I can't tell. I've signed a confidentiality agreement,” she said.

