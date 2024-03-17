NAB nabs own officer over corruption charges

KARACHI – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday arrested its own officer on charges of corruption.

NAB Karachi and Islamabad authorities, in a joint operation, have arrested their Deputy Director Imran Sheikh on the charges of corruption.

According to NAB, the Deputy Director of NAB has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes in corruption cases. NAB has obtained a one-day physical remand to transfer the arrested officer to Islamabad.

According to the reports, the NAB officer is accused of accepting bribes in the form of cheques, and NAB had also conducted several check-cases against him.

The arrested Deputy Director NAB, Imran Sheikh, will be transferred to Islamabad tomorrow.