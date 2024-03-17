Search

Pakistan

NAB nabs own officer over corruption charges

Web Desk
06:57 PM | 17 Mar, 2024
NAB nabs own officer over corruption charges

KARACHI – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday arrested its own officer on charges of corruption.

NAB Karachi and Islamabad authorities, in a joint operation, have arrested their Deputy Director Imran Sheikh on the charges of corruption.

According to NAB, the Deputy Director of NAB has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes in corruption cases. NAB has obtained a one-day physical remand to transfer the arrested officer to Islamabad.

According to the reports, the NAB officer is accused of accepting bribes in the form of cheques, and NAB had also conducted several check-cases against him. 

The arrested Deputy Director NAB, Imran Sheikh, will be transferred to Islamabad tomorrow.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

08:07 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam explains reasons for Peshawar Zalmi's loss to Islamabad United

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

