Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged on Saturday in the local market after it touch historic high level in the last few days.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association data shows the gold price (24 carats) remained unchanged at Rs233,100 per tola and Rs199,846 per 10 grams, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $18 to settle at $2,000 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained unchanged as Rs2,950 per tola and Rs2,529.14 per 10 grams, respectively.