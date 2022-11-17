Toyota increases car prices by up to Rs7lac (Check new rates here)

LAHORE – Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased the prices of some of its various variants by up to Rs0.7 Million.

In a recent hike, the automaker has increased the vehicle prices of the Toyota Corolla, its most selling four-wheeler, and the 4X4 pickup truck Toyota Revo, .

A notification shared by the company said the prices were revised in wake of economic uncertainties and inflation in raw material cost, the vendor cost of production.

It further cited uncertainties in forex fluctuations, surge in utilities, and overheads that impacted the cost of manufacturing amid unprecedented inflation.

Model Previous price New Price Corolla 1.6 CVT Rs 4,789,000 Rs 4,979,000 Corolla 1.6 CVT (Special Edition) Rs 5,279,000 Rs 5,479,000 Toyota Hilux Rs 8,449,000 Rs 9,069,000 Toyota Hilux Revo G 2.8 Rs 9,169,000 Rs 9,839,000 Toyota Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8 Rs 9,609,000 Rs 10,309,000

The price of the Corolla 1.6 CVT, has been increased by Rs. 190,000 to Rs 4,979,000 while the price of the Corolla 1.6 CVT (Special Edition) variant has been hiked by Rs. 200,000. The new price of the Special Edition is Rs. 5,279,000.

Toyota Hilux has seen an increase of Rs. 620,000 as its new price is Rs. 9,069,000, this variant was previously sold at Rs. 8,449,000.

Toyota Hilux Revo G 2.8 is now available at Rs. 9,839,000 as it saw an increase of Rs. 670,000. Toyota Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8 will now cost Rs. 10,309,000 compared to Rs. 9,609,000 as the automobile maker increased its price by Rs0.7 million.