Defence Minister clears the air amid hype over tweaks to Army Act

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on Wednesday clarified that government has no plans to amend laws to have greater authority over the re-appointment of the Chief of Army Staff.

As the date for picking the country’s new top general draws closer, reports in media said Sharif-led federal government is considering to amend law that allows the premier to retain any serving officer without delving into the complex procedure.

Following the reports, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif took to Twitter to clear the air. “Media hype over amendments to the Pakistan Army Act is uncalled for. The government is not considering any major changes in the said Act. SCP had demanded review of relevant clauses of PAA in its judgment in CP 39/2019, which shall be complied with in due course,” a tweet shared by his account reads.

Earlier, Pakistan’s leading English daily reported that by tweaking the army act, the premier will be able to retain any candidate through a simple notification, rather than completing the constitutional process.

The development comes as Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire on November 29 at the end of his extended tenure. The top commander had several months ago indicated that he planned to step down from his duties this year.

His retirement plan was also confirmed by the military's media wing on at least a couple of occasions and COAS had himself made it clear that he had no intentions to take any extension.