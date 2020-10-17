Japan condemns Gwadar, NW terror attacks, reiterates to support Pakistan security forces against terrorism

ISLAMABAD - Japan has reiterated its commitment to continue to support Pakistan’s government and its valiant security forces to combat the menace of terrorism.

In a condolence message, Japan's Chargé d’ Affaires in Islamabad, SHINDO strongly condemned the two separate terrorist attacks on security personnel and private guards in Gwadar and North Waziristan (NW).

While appreciating the efforts of Pakistani security forces in maintaining peace and stability, he said any act of terrorism cannot be justified for whatever reason or purpose, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Japan has been supporting various projects of counter-terrorism in Pakistan, including improvement of facilities and equipment of law enforcement agencies dealing with counter-terrorism.