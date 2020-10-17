Ruet-i-Hilal Committee meets for Rabi-ul-Awal moon sighting today

ISLAMABAD - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet today (Saturday) in Karachi for sighting Rabi-ul-Awal moon.

According to Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be chaired by chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman in Karachi’s Meteorological Department in the evening.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held today at their respective headquarters.

The meetings will held for collecting evidences in respect of sighting if Rabi-ul-Awal moon or otherwise.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision on crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of the collected information or evidences.