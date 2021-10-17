PDM announces anti-government protests over rising inflation, poverty

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman announced on Sunday the opposition alliance would launch countrywide protests against the rising inflation and poverty in the country.

Addressing the media, the head of the alliance of opposition parties said that people would have to take to streets against the poor economic policies of the government that suppressed the poor segment of the society.

Fazl made the announcement after a telephone conversation with Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Opposition in National Assembly.

حکومت نے ملک کو آئی ایم ایف کی چراہ گاہ بنادیا

اس وقت ملک پر کرپٹ ترین حکومت مسلط ہے، پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں کے اضافے نے تمام شعبہ سے وابسطہ افراد کو یکساں متاثر کیا،

پی ڈی ایم عام آدمی کی آواز بن کر میدان میں نکلی ہے، ان کو رخصت کرکے ہی ملک بہتری کی جانب آسکتا ہے

2/2 pic.twitter.com/MPkVRQ6nMw — Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman (@MoulanaOfficial) October 17, 2021

After discussing the growing inflation in the country, the heads of the two opposition parties decided to launch a movement against the PTI-led government.

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif endorsed the decision taken by the PDM leadership.

Separately, addressing a rally in Karachi, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that his party too would hold protests against the government.