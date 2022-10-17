Punjab CM Parvez Elahi approves Lahore Master Plan 2050

LAHORE – Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the Master Plan 2050 for the Punjab capital city.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Monday, he also approved one window operation for Overseas Pakistanis in Lahore Development Authority housing schemes.

"It is an important initiative for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis and they will be able to buy plots from LDA in a single day," Elahi said in a statement on Monday.

He also directed to start the construction of head bridge for motorcyclists at Azadi Chowk.

Meanwhile, he approved the construction of flyover and underpass to make Akbar Chowk signal free.