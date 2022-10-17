Punjab CM Parvez Elahi approves Lahore Master Plan 2050
Web Desk
06:31 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Punjab CM Parvez Elahi approves Lahore Master Plan 2050
Share

LAHORE – Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the Master Plan 2050 for the Punjab capital city.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Monday, he also approved one window operation for Overseas Pakistanis in Lahore Development Authority housing schemes.

"It is an important initiative for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis and they will be able to buy plots from LDA in a single day," Elahi said in a statement on Monday. 

He also directed to start the construction of head bridge for motorcyclists at Azadi Chowk.

Meanwhile, he approved the construction of flyover and underpass to make Akbar Chowk signal free.

More From This Category
Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas meets COAS ...
07:42 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan says long march won't be delayed ...
06:06 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Islamabad court grants interim bail to Imran Khan ...
01:15 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
'Make him Najam Sethi from Waheed Murad': Video ...
12:40 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Sheikh Rasheed served legal notice to vacate Lal ...
11:05 AM | 17 Oct, 2022
Pakistan eyes removal from FATF grey list as ...
10:38 AM | 17 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a stunning crimson lehenga
05:33 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr