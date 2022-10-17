Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana celebrate Sanjay Kapoor's birthday in Dubai

Pakistani music industry's most successful singer-turned-actor Atif Aslam is not only a celebrated artist in his home country but also in Bollywood.

Having reached unprecedented heights of fame and kick-starting his flourishing career with Wo Lamhey, Aslam paved the way for Pakistani-Indian collaborations later. The Pehli Nazar Mein singer has been giving back-to-back hits in Bollywood since 2005 and cemented himself as one of the lead vocalists, also amassing a bunch of ride-or-die friends in the industry.

The Be Intehaan vocalist was recently spotted at a lavish party in Dubai accompanied by his Bollywood buddies showing that love knows no boundaries.

The Dil Na Jaane Kyun singer alongside his wife Sara Bharwana attended the lavish birthday bash of the Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor. The couple mingled with the B-town celebrities including the Sirf Tum actor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Indian tennis player and wife of Shoib Malik Sania Mirza, Indian film director Farah Khan, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, and a bunch of other pretty faces.

Clad in an all-black outfit, the Dil Yeh Dancer Ho Gaya singer looked chic while Bharwana donned an exquisite kaftan dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

On the professional front, Aslam's notable works include O Saathi, Dil Diyan Gallan, Khair Mangda, Aa Bhi Ja Mere Mehermaan, Sang-e-Mah, and Bol.