Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana celebrate Sanjay Kapoor's birthday in Dubai

Noor Fatima
07:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana celebrate Sanjay Kapoor's birthday in Dubai
Source: Atif Aslam (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani music industry's most successful singer-turned-actor Atif Aslam is not only a celebrated artist in his home country but also in Bollywood.

Having reached unprecedented heights of fame and kick-starting his flourishing career with Wo Lamhey, Aslam paved the way for Pakistani-Indian collaborations later. The Pehli Nazar Mein singer has been giving back-to-back hits in Bollywood since 2005 and cemented himself as one of the lead vocalists, also amassing a bunch of ride-or-die friends in the industry.

The Be Intehaan vocalist was recently spotted at a lavish party in Dubai accompanied by his Bollywood buddies showing that love knows no boundaries.

The Dil Na Jaane Kyun singer alongside his wife Sara Bharwana attended the lavish birthday bash of the Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor. The couple mingled with the B-town celebrities including the Sirf Tum actor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Indian tennis player and wife of Shoib Malik Sania Mirza, Indian film director Farah Khan, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, and a bunch of other pretty faces. 

Clad in an all-black outfit, the Dil Yeh Dancer Ho Gaya singer looked chic while Bharwana donned an exquisite kaftan dress.

On the professional front, Aslam's notable works include O Saathi, Dil Diyan Gallan, Khair Mangda, Aa Bhi Ja Mere Mehermaan, Sang-e-Mah, and Bol.

Indian popstar calls Atif Aslam 'the singer with ... 11:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2022

It is a pretty rare yet remarkable sight to see the entertainment industry representatives of Pakistan and India ...

More From This Category
Maya Ali dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a ...
05:33 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Ayesha Omar serves wanderlust overdose with her ...
08:06 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal ...
05:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Ahsan Khan wins hearts with new video
04:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Celebs laud 'The Legend of Maula Jatt’ for ...
04:24 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
BTS: World's biggest boy band will take a break ...
05:45 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a stunning crimson lehenga
05:33 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr