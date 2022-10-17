Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana celebrate Sanjay Kapoor's birthday in Dubai
Share
Pakistani music industry's most successful singer-turned-actor Atif Aslam is not only a celebrated artist in his home country but also in Bollywood.
Having reached unprecedented heights of fame and kick-starting his flourishing career with Wo Lamhey, Aslam paved the way for Pakistani-Indian collaborations later. The Pehli Nazar Mein singer has been giving back-to-back hits in Bollywood since 2005 and cemented himself as one of the lead vocalists, also amassing a bunch of ride-or-die friends in the industry.
The Be Intehaan vocalist was recently spotted at a lavish party in Dubai accompanied by his Bollywood buddies showing that love knows no boundaries.
The Dil Na Jaane Kyun singer alongside his wife Sara Bharwana attended the lavish birthday bash of the Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor. The couple mingled with the B-town celebrities including the Sirf Tum actor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Indian tennis player and wife of Shoib Malik Sania Mirza, Indian film director Farah Khan, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, and a bunch of other pretty faces.
Clad in an all-black outfit, the Dil Yeh Dancer Ho Gaya singer looked chic while Bharwana donned an exquisite kaftan dress.
View this post on Instagram
On the professional front, Aslam's notable works include O Saathi, Dil Diyan Gallan, Khair Mangda, Aa Bhi Ja Mere Mehermaan, Sang-e-Mah, and Bol.
Indian popstar calls Atif Aslam 'the singer with ... 11:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
It is a pretty rare yet remarkable sight to see the entertainment industry representatives of Pakistan and India ...
-
- Meesha Shafi joins hands with Amazon Prime India for Hush Hush series07:55 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
- Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas meets COAS Bajwa in ...07:42 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
- Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana celebrate Sanjay Kapoor's birthday ...07:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
- ABL presents Fintech Hackathon 2022 in collaboration with National ...06:52 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
-
- Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal shoot05:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
-
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022