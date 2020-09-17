Five relatives of motorway gang rape case prime suspect arrested
Web Desk
10:38 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Five relatives of motorway gang rape case prime suspect arrested
Share

LAHORE – The city police have arrested five relatives of prime suspect of motorway gang rape incident Abid Ali during an operation in Kasur on Wednesday night.

According to media details, the police carried out an operation in Rao Khan Wala area of Kasur after receiving a tip off that the prime suspect was present in the area.

The police arrested five relatives of Abid during the operation and brought them to Lahore for further investigation.

The police said that Abid had contacted these persons two days ago. 

The prime suspect in motorway rape case Abil Ali is still at large on the ninth day of the incident today.

It is pertinent to be remembered here that the police have handed over the task of arresting the prime suspect in the gang rape case to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

More From This Category
PM Imran inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule ...
11:52 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistan urges need to mobilize $2.5 tr for ...
11:37 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Punjab to convert 15,000 schools solar energy 
11:28 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Around 22 educational institutions in country ...
11:18 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill four Kashmiris including a ...
10:53 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Five relatives of motorway gang rape case prime ...
10:38 AM | 17 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sadaf Kanwal proves to be the queen of sass as she hits back at haters
12:58 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr