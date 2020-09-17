Five relatives of motorway gang rape case prime suspect arrested

LAHORE – The city police have arrested five relatives of prime suspect of motorway gang rape incident Abid Ali during an operation in Kasur on Wednesday night.

According to media details, the police carried out an operation in Rao Khan Wala area of Kasur after receiving a tip off that the prime suspect was present in the area.

The police arrested five relatives of Abid during the operation and brought them to Lahore for further investigation.

The police said that Abid had contacted these persons two days ago.

The prime suspect in motorway rape case Abil Ali is still at large on the ninth day of the incident today.

It is pertinent to be remembered here that the police have handed over the task of arresting the prime suspect in the gang rape case to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).