Around 22 educational institutions in country shut over violation of health SOPs: NCOC

11:18 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
LAHORE - Around 22 educational institutions have been closed due to non compliance of health standard operating procedures (SOPs), protocols and disease prevalence in the last 48 hours across the country.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in a media release that as many 16 educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), one in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have been closed.

In Sindh eight members from two colleges located in Haiderabad were tested positive for novel coronavirus. The colleges were closed after the cases were confirmed as positive. 

Pakistan has recently resumed educational activities after significant drop in the cases of COVID-19.

