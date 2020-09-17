Pakistan urges need to mobilize $2.5 tr for developing countries to respond Covid 19
NEW YORK - At the United Nations (UN), Pakistan has urged the need to mobilize at least 2.5 trillion dollars for the developing countries against the financing required to respond to the Covid 19 pandemic solutions.
Speaking at a virtual symposium on partnership solutions, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the World Body, Munir Akram said as President of UN Economic and Social Council, his priority is to focus on finding ways to financing require to respond the Pandemic, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He also called for close collaboration of all stakeholders across key sectors to build collective solutions and to help require for coronavirus pandemic.
