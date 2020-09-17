Govt to ensure transparent system of public subsidy: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said government is mulling over to make the system of public subsidy transparent and fair on priority basis.

During a high level meeting on power sector reforms held in the Islamabad, the premier called for early finalization of reforms in the subsidy system for energy sector so that the deserving and poverty-stricken people could be helped through a transparent and coordinated system.

While chairing the session, the prime minister said as reforms process in the energy sector is the foremost priority of government and meetings to review the progress in that respect would be held on weekly basis.

He said people are facing the whole burden of past decisions about power sector, mismanagement and corruption.

Highlighting the importance of taking forward the matters agreed with the IPPs, he said reduction in the circular debt would directly benefit the masses.