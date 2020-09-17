KP temporarily suspends Peshawar BRT service after fire incidents
Web Desk
09:30 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
KP temporarily suspends Peshawar BRT service after fire incidents
Share

PESHAWAR - Keeping in view the safety of the passengers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to temporarily suspend Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service after another bus catches fire on Wednesday.

According to media details, the fourth bus caught fire on at the Hayatabad route, however, all passengers managed to evacuate safely.

A team of the bus manufacturing company will carry out inspection of all the buses and the service would be restored after each bus is technically cleared.

More From This Category
PM Imran inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule ...
11:52 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistan urges need to mobilize $2.5 tr for ...
11:37 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Punjab to convert 15,000 schools solar energy 
11:28 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Around 22 educational institutions in country ...
11:18 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill four Kashmiris including a ...
10:53 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Five relatives of motorway gang rape case prime ...
10:38 AM | 17 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sadaf Kanwal proves to be the queen of sass as she hits back at haters
12:58 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr