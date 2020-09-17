KP temporarily suspends Peshawar BRT service after fire incidents
09:30 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
PESHAWAR - Keeping in view the safety of the passengers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to temporarily suspend Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service after another bus catches fire on Wednesday.
According to media details, the fourth bus caught fire on at the Hayatabad route, however, all passengers managed to evacuate safely.
A team of the bus manufacturing company will carry out inspection of all the buses and the service would be restored after each bus is technically cleared.
