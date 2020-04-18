COVID-19 claims about 140,000 lives worldwide: WHO
11:16 AM | 18 Apr, 2020
GENEVA – About 139,378 people had died of COVID-19 worldwide, while the total number of confirmed cases had reached 2.074 million.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), within the past 24 hours, 82,967 new cases of the coronavirus and 8,493 fatalities have been registered.
More than 1.05 million COVID-19 cases have been registered in Europe, while the United States (US) remains the worst-hit country with 632,781 infected people.
At the same time, Johns Hopkins University said that more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 148,000 fatalities.
