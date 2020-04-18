Pakistan partially resumes flight operation for UK from April 19
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has announced to partially resume flight operation for United Kingdom (UK) to repatriate Pakistani British nationals stranded in both countries..
According to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson, flights will be operated from tomorrow (April 19, 2020) from Lahore and Islamabad to London, Manchester and Birmingham on daily basis.
The one-way discounted flight fare will be Rs110,000 or GBP 525, meanwhile, flights are available for booking starting today on first come first serve basis.
Passengers who booked flights earlier will also be adjusted.
Earlier, PIA has conducted special flight operations to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
