Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy: BN Polo win title

Team BN Polo clinched the title of the Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy 2022 after outlasting Kalabagh/Shahtaj by 7-3 in the main final played here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Sunday.

Foreign player Eulogio emerged as hero of the final as he was in great form and exhibited excellent mallet and horse work and contributed with fabulous four goals while he was ably assisted and supported by his teammates as the entire team played with unity and their team work steered them to a title triumph. The other key contributors from the winning side were Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Baber Naseem, who converted two and one goal respectively.

Team Kalabagh/Shahtaj, which played superbly throughout the tournament and recorded very convincing victories before reaching the main final, couldn't resist the pace and venom of Team BN Polo, thus losing the main final by 3-7. Foreign player Guy Gibrat succeeded in converting two goals while the remaining one was slammed in by Asfandyar Khan.

PAF's Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Aamir Masood graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners, runners-up and top performers.

Speaking on the occasion, player of the final Eulogio said: "Our team worked really hard and played like a unit that helped us win the final and prestigious title. Last week, we played the subsidiary final and won it. We are committed to continue our good show in upcoming events and try to win more for our team. I am also very pleased to come and play at Islamabad Club Polo Ground, which is one of the best polo grounds of the world."