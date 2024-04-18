Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi waives off Nadra’s death certificate fee 

Web Desk
05:05 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi waives off Nadra’s death certificate fee 

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi instructed that fees for death certificates be waived to facilitate the public. Additionally, he mandated officials to safeguard citizens' data comprehensively.

During his visit to NADRA headquarters, Naqvi urged the establishment of offices nationwide following the model of Punjab's exemplary police stations.

Naqvi underscored the need for establishing model offices to expedite services for the public, advocating for increased mobile platform accessibility and effective utilization of social media to promote institutional initiatives.

He tasked the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) with blocking mobile SIMs linked to invalid or expired identity cards. 

Proposing that model NADRA offices would enhance service provision and public convenience, Naqvi received a warm welcome from NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar. As part of a plantation campaign, Naqvi planted saplings in the NADRA headquarters' lawn.

In a briefing, Afsar presented Roadmap 2024-25, outlining modern security architecture, cyber security audits, employee cyber security awareness, and the NADRA Strategic Plan.

A day prior, Naqvi expressed a zero-tolerance stance on overbilling by power distribution companies nationwide, stressing that such practices would not be tolerated. He directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take stringent action against any officials involved in overbilling.

Punjab bans use of plastic bags from June 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Misbahul Haq, Kamran Akmal among many Pakistanis stranded at Dubai ...

05:32 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Foreign airline accused of discriminatory behavior towards Pakistani ...

05:05 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi waives off Nadra’s death certificate fee 

04:47 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Timeless Japanese artistry at Fujiyama’s glittering media night 

04:43 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistani hero gets Australian residency for bravery during Sydney ...

03:10 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Punjab police constable rapes girl on pretext of marriage in Lodhran

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

10:27 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Hareem Shah's private videos this time?

10:27 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah responds after trending over ‘leaked’ viral videos

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

11:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to ...

03:22 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Maryam Nawaz under fire for offering McDonald’s meals to students ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Misbahul Haq, Kamran Akmal among many Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport due to record rains 

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 April 2024

Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 280.3
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25  345.65 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.63 747.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.32 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: