Mohsin Naqvi waives off Nadra’s death certificate fee 

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi instructed that fees for death certificates be waived to facilitate the public. Additionally, he mandated officials to safeguard citizens' data comprehensively.
During his visit to NADRA headquarters, Naqvi urged the establishment of offices nationwide following the model of Punjab's exemplary police stations.
Naqvi underscored the need for establishing model offices to expedite services for the public, advocating for increased mobile platform accessibility and effective utilization of social media to promote institutional initiatives.
He tasked the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) with blocking mobile SIMs linked to invalid or expired identity cards.
Proposing that model NADRA offices would enhance service provision and public convenience, Naqvi received a warm welcome from NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar. As part of a plantation campaign, Naqvi planted saplings in the NADRA headquarters' lawn.
In a briefing, Afsar presented Roadmap 2024-25, outlining modern security architecture, cyber security audits, employee cyber security awareness, and the NADRA Strategic Plan.
A day prior, Naqvi expressed a zero-tolerance stance on overbilling by power distribution companies nationwide, stressing that such practices would not be tolerated. He directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take stringent action against any officials involved in overbilling.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.