Mohsin Naqvi waives off Nadra’s death certificate fee 

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi instructed that fees for death certificates be waived to facilitate the public. Additionally, he mandated officials to safeguard citizens' data comprehensively.

During his visit to NADRA headquarters, Naqvi urged the establishment of offices nationwide following the model of Punjab's exemplary police stations.

Naqvi underscored the need for establishing model offices to expedite services for the public, advocating for increased mobile platform accessibility and effective utilization of social media to promote institutional initiatives.

He tasked the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) with blocking mobile SIMs linked to invalid or expired identity cards.

Proposing that model NADRA offices would enhance service provision and public convenience, Naqvi received a warm welcome from NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar. As part of a plantation campaign, Naqvi planted saplings in the NADRA headquarters' lawn.

In a briefing, Afsar presented Roadmap 2024-25, outlining modern security architecture, cyber security audits, employee cyber security awareness, and the NADRA Strategic Plan.

A day prior, Naqvi expressed a zero-tolerance stance on overbilling by power distribution companies nationwide, stressing that such practices would not be tolerated. He directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take stringent action against any officials involved in overbilling.