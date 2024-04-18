Pakistani hero gets Australian residency for bravery during Sydney mall stabbing

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that a Pakistan security guard who confronted the killer during Sydney stabbing incident will be given a permanent resident visa.

The premier confirmed it during an interview with a radio channel, stating that Muhammad Taha confronted the assailant, who stabbed six people to death in a busy Sydney shopping mall and injured more than a dozen, to save the life of Australian nationals.

He said Taha displayed extraordinary courage while encountering the stabber Joel Cauchi attack in the Westfield Bondi Junction mall on Saturday near Bondi Beach.

PM Albanese said that the Pakistani security guard put his life in danger to save others, saying “We want to thank him”

It is recalled that the incident occurred on Saturday when a man stabbed six people to death as he apparently targeted women while avoiding men in the shopping mall.

Police shot and killed the assailant on the spot in the mall. An investigation has been launched to determine the reasons behind the attack.