FM Qureshi likely to embark on four-nation visit amid unfolding situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is likely to embark on a four-nation visit to discuss the major developments in Afghanistan.

Reports in local media quoting diplomatic sources said Pakistan has decided to take Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran into confidence amid the phase of the transfer of power in neighboring Afghanistan.

Qureshi will embark on a crucial visit from August 25 to 27 while reports suggest that arrangements are being finalized for the upcoming visits of the Foreign Minister.

On Tuesday, a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the current situation in the neighboring country. During the meeting, the premier underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution.

Khan expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture, and kin-ship. He stressed that no other nation was more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

In a similar development, Khan also received telephone calls from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. Both sides exchanged views with the Khan on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Also, the Prime Minister received a telephone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. PM underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan during the telephonic meeting.

In the bilateral context, the Pakistani prime minister highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain the Covid-19, noted that the relevant data had been shared with the UK side, and called for the removal of Pakistan from the Red List.