Secretary Tourism condemns vandalism of Ranjit Singh statue

LAHORE – Secretary Tourism Punjab Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmad condemns the vandalism of Ranjit Singh’s statue located in Lahore Fort.

In his message the Sectary Tourism said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the vandalism of statue as our heritage is a treasure of state. It is also the duty of citizens to protect the heritage of their country,” he added.

He further said, “Tourism department has approached the Walled City Authority and asked the Walled City Authority to take legal action to prevent such incidents.”

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the ruler of the Sikh empire spread across many parts of Pakistan, with Punjab being the main territory, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and even southern parts of the country.

His statue was unveiled in the Lahore Fort at the Mai Jindan Haveli, on the emperor’s 180th death anniversary, by Sikh historian, writer, and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal.