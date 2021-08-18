Secretary Tourism condemns vandalism of Ranjit Singh statue
Share
LAHORE – Secretary Tourism Punjab Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmad condemns the vandalism of Ranjit Singh’s statue located in Lahore Fort.
In his message the Sectary Tourism said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the vandalism of statue as our heritage is a treasure of state. It is also the duty of citizens to protect the heritage of their country,” he added.
He further said, “Tourism department has approached the Walled City Authority and asked the Walled City Authority to take legal action to prevent such incidents.”
Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the ruler of the Sikh empire spread across many parts of Pakistan, with Punjab being the main territory, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and even southern parts of the country.
His statue was unveiled in the Lahore Fort at the Mai Jindan Haveli, on the emperor’s 180th death anniversary, by Sikh historian, writer, and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal.
Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third ... 12:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – A man was apprehended for vandalizing the statue of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh for the third ...
- Global Women Media delegation concludes Lahore visit12:33 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Secretary Tourism condemns vandalism of Ranjit Singh statue10:55 AM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Health dept. proposes vaccinating children in Punjab against Covid-1910:50 AM | 18 Aug, 2021
- FM Qureshi likely to embark on four-nation visit amid unfolding ...10:11 AM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Contempt notices issued to railways minister, other officials in ...10:10 AM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Omair Rana requests for prayers amid battle with lung disease05:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage04:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Afghan TV channel resumes broadcast with female anchor04:19 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021