Netizens point out striking resemblance between the last scene of ‘Yaar Na Bichray’ and ‘Humsafar’

Drama serial Yaar Na Bichray has come under public scrutiny soon after it concluded last night with drama buffs loving the chemistry of stars Zain Baig and Zainab Shabbir.

While both the dramas were produced by Hum Television, netizens spotted striking resemblances between the last scene of the Yaar Na Bichray and another blockbuster serial Humsafar.

Yaar Na Bichray stars Zainab Shabbir, Zain Baig and Zhalay Sarhadi in lead roles and became fans' favourite in a short span of time.

It narrates the tale of a couple -- Azir and Palwasha -- who are happily married but disputes lead towards bitterness between the duo. The Fawad-Mahira starrer also had a similar premise but the last scene of both the dramas are quite similar.

Netizens are of the view that Yaar Na Bichray had a great storyline while the need to 'copy' Humsafar's iconic last scene was absolutely unnecessary.

And the bashing starts... the keyboard warriors are drawing parallels whilst criticising the writers. Labelling it as a blatant copy, people have a lot to say about the last scene.

