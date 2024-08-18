Eight dead, scores injured as Monsoon Rains wreak havoc across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Heavy monsoon rains damaged massive infrastructure, and killed at least eight people over the weekend.
Details shared by Pakistani media said heavy monsoon rains caused damage in Ziarat, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Toba Achakzai, Qilla Abdullah, Pishin, Chaman, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, and adjoining areas.
The torrential rains also triggered flash floods that damaged homes and crops, washing away roads and bridges. Additionally, the roofs and walls of several houses collapsed.
In country's sparsely populated region Balochistan, at least 10 people suffered injuries in rain-related incidents. In Chaman, flash floods destroyed a railway track and damaged another in Noshki, disrupting the rail link between Pakistan and Iran.
Scattered rain showers also occurred in Lahore on Saturday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting cloudy weather and possible rainfall in the next 24 hours.
Faisalabad saw massive rain, which provided relief from the heat but led to flooding in low-lying areas, resulting in knee-deep water.
Sukkur experienced a citywide blackout after receiving 180mm of rain the previous night.
Met Office updated its weather advisory, indicating that the monsoon system has shifted from Karachi and lower Sindh to central and upper Sindh, as well as Balochistan.
PMD said low pressure in lower tropospheric level is present in southeast Sindh. and Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating parts of the country.
It said torrential rainfall is likely to result in flash floods across local nullahs, streams, and hill torrents in areas such as DG Khan Khan, Koh Sulaiman, Harnai, Sibbi, Mastung, Kalat, Kharan, Jhal Magsi, and other regions including Nasirabad, Zhob, Bolan, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Makran, and Gawadar on August 17th and 18th.
Urban flooding could occur in low-lying areas of Lower Sindh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. Landslides may block roads in hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir during this time.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
