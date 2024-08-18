Eight dead, scores injured as Monsoon Rains wreak havoc across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Heavy monsoon rains damaged massive infrastructure, and killed at least eight people over the weekend.

Details shared by Pakistani media said heavy monsoon rains caused damage in Ziarat, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Toba Achakzai, Qilla Abdullah, Pishin, Chaman, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, and adjoining areas.

The torrential rains also triggered flash floods that damaged homes and crops, washing away roads and bridges. Additionally, the roofs and walls of several houses collapsed.

In country's sparsely populated region Balochistan, at least 10 people suffered injuries in rain-related incidents. In Chaman, flash floods destroyed a railway track and damaged another in Noshki, disrupting the rail link between Pakistan and Iran.

Scattered rain showers also occurred in Lahore on Saturday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting cloudy weather and possible rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Faisalabad saw massive rain, which provided relief from the heat but led to flooding in low-lying areas, resulting in knee-deep water.

Sukkur experienced a citywide blackout after receiving 180mm of rain the previous night.

Met Office updated its weather advisory, indicating that the monsoon system has shifted from Karachi and lower Sindh to central and upper Sindh, as well as Balochistan.

More Rains Expected

PMD said low pressure in lower tropospheric level is present in southeast Sindh. and Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating parts of the country.

It said torrential rainfall is likely to result in flash floods across local nullahs, streams, and hill torrents in areas such as DG Khan Khan, Koh Sulaiman, Harnai, Sibbi, Mastung, Kalat, Kharan, Jhal Magsi, and other regions including Nasirabad, Zhob, Bolan, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Makran, and Gawadar on August 17th and 18th.

Urban flooding could occur in low-lying areas of Lower Sindh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. Landslides may block roads in hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir during this time.