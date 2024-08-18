Influential man’s car crushes security guard to death in Karachi housing society

KARACHI – A disturbing incident has been reported from a private housing society in country's financial hub Karachi where a security guard lost his life after being run over by a vehicle driven by a prominent personality.

The incident occurred on August 12, and was luckily captured on CCTV, and the clip of the incident went viral on social media.

The surveillance camera footage shows that a security guard stopped a car at a checkpoint to issue an entry ticket. The driver, however, hit the gas and smashed through the first checkpoint.

As a second security guard standing near the checkpoint attempted to block the vehicle, he was struck and suffered fatal head injuries, leading to his death at the site.

Despite the media coverage, the driver remains at large after the incident. As the clip of the incident caused outrage, social media users are calling for accountability of the man behind this incident.