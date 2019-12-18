Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

MUMBAI - Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh , who won thousands of hearts at a very young age is still making headlines at the age of 77. Over time, the gorgeous actress also made some iconic fashion statements and is continuing to do so.

For a recent event, Asha Parekh proved her fashion sense once again. Asha Parekh donned a stunning white saree by Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra took to his official Instagram handle to share the Diva look. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “From a glamorous sequin popular saree to a timeless thread artwork with light silver Embroidery art Saree .., #manishmalhotralabel. Here @ashaparekh_ji Classic, Elegant and Beautiful in Ivory ThreadArt Saree (sic).”

Parekh's white saree had gorgeous colourful floral embroidery on the border along with sheer details. The Kati Patang actress teamed her saree with a simple white blouse and to accessorise the look, she wore a diamond and emerald choker with matching bracelets and earrings.

To further glam up the look, Asha Parekh tied her hair into a messy bun which she paired with kohl clad smokey eyes and a bold lip.

We must say the Bollywood legend looks ethereal in white Manish Malhotra's saree and is proving that Asha Parekh is a classic beauty. 

