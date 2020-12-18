Imran Abbas praises Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey and he acknowledges
09:23 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Imran Abbas praises Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey and he acknowledges
Most Pakistani celebrities seem to criticise Ertugrul's stars while Imran Abbas being one of the few who does the exact opposite.

Pakistani heartthrob had shared the picture with the Turkish actor while answering a fan's question about his meeting with the Ertugrul star.

"He is an amazing person and a wonderful actor. Really loved spending time with my friend," the actor wrote.

Turkish actor Cem Uçan who played Aliyar Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul on Friday acknowledged that by resharing Imran Abbas's Instagram story.

