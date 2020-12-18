Imran Abbas praises Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey and he acknowledges
09:23 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Share
Most Pakistani celebrities seem to criticise Ertugrul's stars while Imran Abbas being one of the few who does the exact opposite.
Pakistani heartthrob had shared the picture with the Turkish actor while answering a fan's question about his meeting with the Ertugrul star.
"He is an amazing person and a wonderful actor. Really loved spending time with my friend," the actor wrote.
Turkish actor Cem Uçan who played Aliyar Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul on Friday acknowledged that by resharing Imran Abbas's Instagram story.
- Pawan Singh Arora removed as PRO to Punjab Governor09:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates first-ever open-air cinema in Islamabad09:39 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
-
- US Vice President gets Covid-19 vaccine on live television09:13 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Four terrorists including key militant commander arrested in Peshawar09:00 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Watch Hina Khawaja Bayat dancing at her daughter’s wedding
08:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
-
- Hyper-realistic face masks are the new trend in Japan07:13 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
-
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020