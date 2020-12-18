Karachi cop turns out to be MQM London’s hitman
KARACHI – An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Shahzad Saleem who was arrested on spying charges for Indian intelligence agency RAW, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), has confessed all the target killings.
In a confessionary statement before a joint investigation team (JIT) Shahzad revealed that the MQM-London created an eleven-member team, and Arshad alias Chotta operated the group for carrying out targeted killings.
He also named Yousuf alias Babay, Asif Kalla, Arshad Sanki, Goga, and Safdar alias Langra who worked for RAW and MQM-L.
The arrested cop admitted that he got the job by using political affiliations, and was currently posted at the investigation wing of the Shahrea Faisal police station.
While confessing the target killings, Saleem mentioned that Indian spy agency RAW backed all terrorism activities in the metropolitan. The 11 member group communicated through emails to plan killings and distribution of funds.

