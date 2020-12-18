Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance existing bilateral ties

ABU DHABI – Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to enhance the existing strong bilateral ties, in particular in the areas of economy, trade and investment.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi elaborated the worsening situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the precarious security situation in South Asia. He also outlined Pakistan's consistent efforts to support peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured his UAE counterpart of active participation in the Expo 2020. He appreciated the UAE's leadership for its consistent support to Pakistan, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

Always a pleasure to meet H.H @ABZayed and discuss avenues for deepening 🇵🇰 🇦🇪 relations. The welfare of our 1.6 million strong Diaspora in the UAE was discussed, with the strengthening of our people to people ties a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/IpzdCTirGs — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 17, 2020

Praising the hard work and dedication of Pakistani professionals and workers in the UAE, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acknowledged their positive contribution towards progress and development of the UAE as well as Pakistan.

He discussed with his counterpart matters pertaining to Pakistani Diaspora's welfare and stressed the need to further strengthen people to people linkages between the two brotherly countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi cordially extended an invitation to his UAE counterpart to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates in near future which he graciously accepted.