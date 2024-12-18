National security is top priority, minister justifies internet disruption in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima has justified the internet and social media disruption in Pakistan, stating that national security is top priority amid prevailing security concerns.

He stated this while responding to a question during Question Hour in the National Assembly on Wednesday as users of mobile phone internet are facing problem while using social media apps.

Fatima said social media platform X was shut down due to security concerns on the advice of the Ministry of Interior. She said fixed lines continue to provide service in the case of internet disruption due to security concerns.

She said the government was making efforts to localise the matter pertaining to the security concerns to avoid mass level shutting down of internet and mobile services.

“National security is the top priority and we have to strengthen the cyber security of the country to prevent cyber-attacks, data leakage, and digital strikes from hostile elements and states,” state broadcaster quoted her as having said.

The state minister further said the government is fully committed to supporting the IT industry to unlock opportunities of digitization.

She claimed that average internet speed has improved by 28 percent, while usage of mobile phones surged to 24 percent. She added that IT exports in the month of November this year increased to 25 percent.

She said Pakistan’s internet runs at 274 megahertz, which provides limited accessibility and the government is trying to enhance spectrum density to the level of top ten countries of the region.