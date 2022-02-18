Pakistan reports 2,400 new Covid cases, 33 deaths
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,400 fresh Covid cases and 33 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, the latest report from National Command and Operation Center shows Friday.

As the country continues to battle the novel virus, the overall death toll has now surged to 29,950 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,496,693.

Pakistan conducted a total of 48,744 tests in the last 24 hours and the number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,496.

COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped to 4.92 percent after over a month. Around 3,009 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,396,218.

As many as 562,597 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 497,820 in Punjab, 213,762 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,613 in Islamabad, 35,187 in Balochistan, 42,429 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,285 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The federal government has decided to lift the restrictions in cities with a positivity ratio below 10% for at least three days.

The forum took the decision in a meeting after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country. The cities where the restriction will remain in effect include Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, and Hyderabad.

