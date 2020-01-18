Four Grade-17 officers dismissed over BISP corruption
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Federal government has dismissed four officials from their services with Benazir Income Support Program after they were found involved in corruption, the BISP chief confirmed on Saturday.
These officials of Grade-17 used their position to enroll their wives with the program.
Sharing the notifications of their dismissal, Sania Nishtar, who also sits as a Special Assistant to PM, took to Twitter to inform that “Rs 440, 196 has been recovered as part of Ehsas integrity and anti-corruption drive.”
4 grade 17 BISP officers dismissed from service on charges of corruption & misconduct as they got their wives enrolled as BISP beneficiaries fraudulently, using their position in BISP. Rs 440,196 has been recovered as part of #Ehsaas Integrity & anti corruption drive pic.twitter.com/pdJwBLgaJo— Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) January 18, 2020
It came after an inquiry was launched into the matter on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan who expressed displeasure when he was presented a report on the officials who were getting benefit of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
Out of a total of 820,165 beneficiaries recently disqualified from the BISP database, 14,730 were government employees or servants of Railways, Post and the BISP programme as the aid was not meant for government servants. According to the data, 127,826 were those whose spouses were government employees or employees of the above-mentioned departments.
BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries were delisted.
‘Charity begins at home’: Brits FURIOUS over ... 07:33 PM | 3 Jan, 2017
LONDON - A host of leading academics, aid campaigners and politicians in Britain are fuming over their government for ...
- PFMA blames PTI minister Aslam Iqbal for crisis in Punjab11:48 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
-
- Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan today to meet with top officials11:09 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Iran ready to talks with Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries: Javad Zarif12:02 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Imran Khan discusses digital media with youth at PM House09:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Jonas Brothers drop new video featuring their wives02:38 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Ahmed Ali Butt shares a star-studded selfie and we love it!01:47 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- 60-year-old held for swindling men online using niece’s picture01:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019